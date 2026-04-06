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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket, opening at $28.10 from a $29.7936 close and last trading at $28.8875 on light volume (1,197 shares).
  • Zacks upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from "strong sell" to Hold on Feb. 20, and the stock's consensus analyst rating is currently Hold (two analysts).
  • Key fundamentals: 50‑day MA $30.56 vs. 200‑day MA $28.31, market cap $99.34B and P/E 52.58; the company reported an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.13) but revenue slightly missed ($7.74B vs. $7.86B).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.7936, but opened at $28.10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.8875, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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