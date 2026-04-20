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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $30.00 from a $27.93 close and last trading at $30.99 (volume ~1,708), putting the stock above its 200-day moving average and near its 50-day average.
  • Zacks upgraded the stock from a "strong sell" to a "hold," and the consensus from two analysts is an overall Hold rating.
  • Quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.13 expected) but a slight revenue miss ($7.74B vs. $7.86B), with the company trading at a P/E of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity of 0.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $30.00. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 1,708 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 3.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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