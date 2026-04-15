Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Mitsui & Co. logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Mitsui & Co. opened at $755.00 after a $781.08 close and was trading down about 4.7% (last ~$745.08) on light volume.
  • Quarterly earnings and revenue missed estimates: reported EPS $8.52 vs. $9.57 expected and revenue $23.11B vs. $23.94B, while the company set FY2026 guidance at 1.860 EPS and sell-side analysts project ~42.43 EPS for the year.
  • The stock has a market cap of roughly $106.99B and a PE of 18.64, with the 50‑day SMA (~$755.17) above the 200‑day SMA (~$625.72) and moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.58).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $781.0750, but opened at $755.00. Mitsui & Co. shares last traded at $745.0805, with a volume of 593 shares.

Mitsui & Co. Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $755.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.72.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITSY is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan's largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company's core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mitsui & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider Mitsui & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsui & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Mitsui & Co. currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines