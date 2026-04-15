Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $781.0750, but opened at $755.00. Mitsui & Co. shares last traded at $745.0805, with a volume of 593 shares.

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Mitsui & Co. Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $755.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.72.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITSY is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan's largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company's core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

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