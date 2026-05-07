Mizuho Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $53.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $50.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.91.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,466. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,050,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38,344.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 313,643 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 271.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company's stock.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue overview: Several outlets and the company’s release highlight revenue growth and profit — Zacks reports adjusted EPS of $0.53 beating the Zacks consensus of $0.43, and PR Newswire/press coverage emphasizes consolidated quarterly results showing revenue growth year-over-year. These results and margin commentary likely supported the stock’s upside. Earnings Beat Article

Adjusted earnings and revenue overview: Several outlets and the company’s release highlight revenue growth and profit — Zacks reports adjusted EPS of $0.53 beating the Zacks consensus of $0.43, and PR Newswire/press coverage emphasizes consolidated quarterly results showing revenue growth year-over-year. These results and margin commentary likely supported the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and business expansion: The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s note Zillow posted a quarterly profit (~$46M) and management is continuing to integrate and expand its rentals, search and mortgage businesses — a strategic shift that analysts say is lifting reported results. WSJ Article Barron's Article

Profitability and business expansion: The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s note Zillow posted a quarterly profit (~$46M) and management is continuing to integrate and expand its rentals, search and mortgage businesses — a strategic shift that analysts say is lifting reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street: Zillow provided Q2 revenue guidance of $750.0M–$765.0M versus a consensus around $760.3M — close to expectations at the midpoint, so guidance is not a clear beat or miss. (EPS guidance was not specified in the item provided.) Investor Letter / Guidance

Q2 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street: Zillow provided Q2 revenue guidance of $750.0M–$765.0M versus a consensus around $760.3M — close to expectations at the midpoint, so guidance is not a clear beat or miss. (EPS guidance was not specified in the item provided.) Negative Sentiment: Traffic softened: Zillow reported a ~3% decline in average monthly unique users (to ~220M), which can pressure ad and subscription revenue growth longer term if the trend persists. WSJ Traffic Article

Traffic softened: Zillow reported a ~3% decline in average monthly unique users (to ~220M), which can pressure ad and subscription revenue growth longer term if the trend persists. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS metrics / reporting noise: Some outlets (e.g., MarketBeat snapshot) show a GAAP EPS miss while others report an adjusted EPS beat — that discrepancy can create investor confusion and volatility as the market parses which metric better reflects operating performance. MarketBeat Snapshot Earnings Call Transcript

Conflicting EPS metrics / reporting noise: Some outlets (e.g., MarketBeat snapshot) show a GAAP EPS miss while others report an adjusted EPS beat — that discrepancy can create investor confusion and volatility as the market parses which metric better reflects operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Potential legal overhang: A Rosen Law Firm securities investigation notice was filed, which may raise concerns about alleged disclosures and could be a headline risk for investors. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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