Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.64.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,255,076,000 after buying an additional 423,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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