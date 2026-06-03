Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $265.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company's previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.43.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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