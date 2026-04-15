Mizuho Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $94.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.52.

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Corteva Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. Corteva has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Corteva by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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