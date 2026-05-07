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Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Matador Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho cut its price target on Matador Resources from $76 to $74 but kept an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 27.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Matador posted quarterly EPS of $1.53, beating estimates by $0.29, but revenue fell 33.8% year‑over‑year to $671.6M, and the stock dropped about 8.1% on the news.
  • Analysts overall rate Matador a Moderate Buy with an average target of $62.92, though individual price targets and ratings vary across firms.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the energy company's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $671.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Matador Resources's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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