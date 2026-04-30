Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $267.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the health services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.88.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9%

UHS stock opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.21. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,576 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $2,613,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here