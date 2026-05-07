Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential downside of 2.35% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.67.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JCI opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $147.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company's stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Johnson Controls International

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About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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