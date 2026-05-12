Mizuho Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $124.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the company's current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.57 billion, a PE ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Article Title

Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Positive Sentiment: Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Article Title

Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Article Title

Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Article Title

Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Article Title

Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America remains cautious, arguing that the Apple-related optimism may already be priced in, which suggests upside could be limited if new deal news doesn’t materialize. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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