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Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mobico Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.1% to GBX 24.98 on Monday, with approximately 4.03 million shares traded—about a 62% drop versus the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating with a consensus price target of GBX 30, while Royal Bank of Canada recently cut its target to GBX 25.
  • Mobico reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (19.20) and a negative net margin of 10.75%, reflecting continued losses despite a market capitalization of about £152.5 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.53 and last traded at GBX 24.98. Approximately 4,034,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,621,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mobico Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Trading Down 6.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a market capitalization of £152.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (19.20) EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 160.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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