Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.53 and last traded at GBX 24.98. Approximately 4,034,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,621,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mobico Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Trading Down 6.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a market capitalization of £152.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (19.20) EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 160.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

Further Reading

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