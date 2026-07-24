Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $8.0230. Approximately 1,880,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,517,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

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Mobileye Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mobileye Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Mobileye Global from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Further Reading

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