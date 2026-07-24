Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mobileye Global logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mobileye Global shares rose 7.4% after the company reported a stronger-than-expected quarter, with earnings of $0.19 per share versus $0.06 expected and revenue of $508 million versus $482.2 million expected.
  • The company also approved a $250 million share buyback program, which would allow it to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock and may signal management believes the shares are undervalued.
  • Despite the upbeat results, investors are watching leadership uncertainty, as founder and CEO Amnon Shashua said he plans to step down once a successor is found, creating transition risk as Mobileye pursues robotaxis and robotics.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mobileye Global.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $8.0230. Approximately 1,880,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,517,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mobileye Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Mobileye Global from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mobileye Global Right Now?

Before you consider Mobileye Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobileye Global wasn't on the list.

While Mobileye Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines