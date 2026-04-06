Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.63 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 90875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Mohawk Industries's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,942.65. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336. Insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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