Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Insider Jeff Barlow Sells 17,811 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) insider Jeff Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 639,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,235. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $327.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Trending Headlines about Molina Healthcare

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Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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