Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Robert W. Baird

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.53.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $333.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after purchasing an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,929,000 after acquiring an additional 267,121 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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