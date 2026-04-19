Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.21.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after buying an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $110,003,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $109,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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