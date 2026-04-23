Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $153.00, but opened at $164.76. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $174.6080, with a volume of 340,922 shares.

The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.19. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,380,000 after acquiring an additional 746,639 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,003,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,766,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.35. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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