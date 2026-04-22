Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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MOH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

MOH opened at $150.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $333.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $226,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,349,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,235 shares of the company's stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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