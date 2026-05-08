Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

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Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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