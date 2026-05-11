Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Molten Ventures logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Molten Ventures hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 599 and last changing hands at GBX 594.60.
  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock from GBX 724 to GBX 760 and reiterated a buy rating.
  • Overall, analyst sentiment remains positive, with three analysts rating the stock a buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.67.
  • Interested in Molten Ventures? Here are five stocks we like better.

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599 and last traded at GBX 594.60, with a volume of 67504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 724 to GBX 760 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 599.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 261.33 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Molten Ventures Right Now?

Before you consider Molten Ventures, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molten Ventures wasn't on the list.

While Molten Ventures currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines