Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599 and last traded at GBX 594.60, with a volume of 67504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.63.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 724 to GBX 760 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 599.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 261.33 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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