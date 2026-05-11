Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given "Hold" Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondi (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 760 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 990 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,035.

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Mondi Stock Performance

MNDI opened at GBX 775 on Monday. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 728.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 833.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 861.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondi

In related news, insider Andrew King bought 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 per share, for a total transaction of £292.40. Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 34 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 per share, with a total value of £292.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,140 shares of company stock worth $3,865,472. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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