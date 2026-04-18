MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.16.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $263.38 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average of $341.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $1,895,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,005,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,149,307.24. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,893. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More.

Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure.

Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More.

Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More.

Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: traders bought about 23,831 put contracts (≈+2,157% vs. normal), signaling elevated hedging or bearish/speculative positions that could add downside pressure or volatility if sentiment flips.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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