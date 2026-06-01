MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 10% on Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $369.87 and last traded at $369.0360. 849,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,989,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.55.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.43.

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Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,922,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.45 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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