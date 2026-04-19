Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

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View Our Latest Research Report on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MNPR opened at $56.22 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,904,000. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,863,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,048,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,207 shares of the company's stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,496,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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