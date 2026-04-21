Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $327.70, but opened at $307.77. Moog shares last traded at $309.04, with a volume of 972 shares trading hands.

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Moog Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $271.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company's primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

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