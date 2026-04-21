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Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Moog logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Moog gapped down, opening at $307.77 after a $327.70 close and last trading around $309.04, down about 4.5%.
  • The stock has a market cap of roughly $9.93 billion and a trailing P/E of 38.2, trading below its 50‑day moving average ($319.66) but above its 200‑day average ($271.06).
  • In the latest quarter Moog reported EPS of $2.63 on $1.10 billion in revenue, with a 15.47% ROE and a solid liquidity profile (current ratio 2.33, debt/equity 0.51).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $327.70, but opened at $307.77. Moog shares last traded at $309.04, with a volume of 972 shares trading hands.

Moog Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $271.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Moog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company's primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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