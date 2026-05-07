Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 230 to GBX 235 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 265 target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 235.

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Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.3%

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 230.50 on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 167 and a 1-year high of GBX 251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.86.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Damien Caby acquired 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 per share, with a total value of £29,680. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

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