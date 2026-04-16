Morgan Stanley Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

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Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Reuters: Profit Rises

Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Top SeekingAlpha: Dividend

Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Blockonomi: Bitcoin ETF $103M Cointelegraph: ETF Inflows

Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Reuters: Capital Relief

Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Bitcoin.com: Tokenization

Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Seeking Alpha: Valuation

Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and elevated expectations — Form 4 disclosures and reporting note insider sales following the print and the rally; combined with high expectations, this can add short-term selling pressure if future quarters disappoint. QuiverQuant: MS Jump & Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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