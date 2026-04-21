Morgan Stanley Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $12.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.80 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the mining company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $9.42 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.19.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, COO Clifford T. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,863,133.34. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edilson Camara acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $199,561.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $425,287.79. The trade was a 88.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,510,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Cleveland-Cliffs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleveland-Cliffs this week:

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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