Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $18.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Healthpeak Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Healthpeak Properties (DOC) from $21 to $18 while keeping an "overweight" rating, implying roughly a 13.7% upside from the prior close.
  • The analyst consensus is mixed: the stock's average rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $18.58 (five Buy vs. nine Hold), and several firms have recently trimmed targets or downgraded coverage.
  • DOC traded at $15.84 on the report (near its 1‑year low of $15.71); the company posted a modest quarterly earnings beat ($0.47 vs. $0.45) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.70–$1.74.
  • Interested in Healthpeak Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 863,831 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,010. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Healthpeak Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
Top 7 REIT Stocks to Buy Before the Next Fed Shift
Top 7 REIT Stocks to Buy Before the Next Fed Shift
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines