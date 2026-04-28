Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $18.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.58.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 863,831 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,010. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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