Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.13.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,033. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,005,205 shares of the company's stock worth $377,547,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,427,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after acquiring an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,882,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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