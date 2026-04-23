Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.55% from the company's current price.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. BellRing Brands's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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