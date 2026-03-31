Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.78% from the company's previous close.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.49.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 367,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.The business had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,320,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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