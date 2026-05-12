Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.38.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of OSK opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Oshkosh News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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