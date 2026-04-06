Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 48.36% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.19.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 171,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $75.26.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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