Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the health services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.88.

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Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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