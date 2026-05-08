Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.15.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DDOG opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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