Morgan Stanley Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $207.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the enterprise software provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.54.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,677,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,094,271. The stock has a market cap of $515.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. Oracle has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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