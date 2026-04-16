Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.24.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $194.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $3,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,598,777.60. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,547,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,690,826.24. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $235,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 179.8% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Reuters: Profit Rises

Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Top SeekingAlpha: Dividend

Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Blockonomi: Bitcoin ETF $103M Cointelegraph: ETF Inflows

Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Reuters: Capital Relief

Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Bitcoin.com: Tokenization

Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Seeking Alpha: Valuation

Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and elevated expectations — Form 4 disclosures and reporting note insider sales following the print and the rally; combined with high expectations, this can add short-term selling pressure if future quarters disappoint. QuiverQuant: MS Jump & Insider Activity

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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