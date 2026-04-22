Morgan Stanley Upgrades WBI (NYSE:WBI) to "Overweight"

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock's current price.

WBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WBI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get WBI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on WBI

WBI Price Performance

Shares of WBI stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.61.

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WBI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WBI wasn't on the list.

While WBI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here