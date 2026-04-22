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Morgan Stanley Upgrades WBI (NYSE:WBI) to "Overweight"

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded WBI from "equal weight" to overweight and set a $34 price target, implying roughly a 25.6% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—two Buy, one Hold, one Sell—resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold with a consensus target of $31.25.
  • WBI opened at $27.07, has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a 1-year range of $18.64–$28.97, and a high P/E of 159.26, indicating an elevated valuation.
  • Interested in WBI? Here are five stocks we like better.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock's current price.

WBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WBI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Report on WBI

WBI Price Performance

Shares of WBI stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.61.

WBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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