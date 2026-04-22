Morningstar (MORN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Morningstar to post earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $625.62 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 27.94%.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.48. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $316.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $1,173,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,184,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,629,973.56. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,643 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,066. Insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,196.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,978 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,713,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morningstar by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,352.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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