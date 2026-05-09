Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 103.59%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 16.870-16.990 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Motorola Solutions' conference call:

Q1 beat guidance with revenue up 7%, record orders (+38%) and a record ending backlog of $15.7 billion ; company raised full‑year revenue guidance to $12.8 billion and raised non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $16.87–$16.99.

; company raised full‑year revenue guidance to and raised non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $16.87–$16.99. Software & services grew 18%, driven by strong adoption of CommandCentral and video (Alta/Unity), with AI Assist suites driving recurring revenue momentum and higher segment margins.

and video (Alta/Unity), with AI Assist suites driving recurring revenue momentum and higher segment margins. Silvus is materially outperforming expectations — management increased full‑year Silvus revenue guidance to $750 million , expanded sales headcount, is investing in R&D and planned capacity expansion to support international defense and unmanned systems demand.

, expanded sales headcount, is investing in R&D and planned capacity expansion to support international defense and unmanned systems demand. GAAP EPS fell to $2.18 largely from a $75M non‑cash Silvus earn‑out charge; operating and free cash flow declined (OCF $451M, FCF $389M) amid higher inventory and interest, and the company expects ~$60M of tariff headwinds plus sharply higher memory costs.

Strategic M&A and services expansion — closed Exacom and Hyper to bolster 911 audio/AI and evidence management, and a pending Bell Canada LMR network services deal would add about $100 million of recurring managed‑services revenue, expanding the managed‑services footprint.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $49.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.98.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Motorola Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Article Title

Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Article Title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Article Title

Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Article Title

Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat results, some investors may be taking profits after the stock’s strong prior performance and elevated valuation, especially since the shares had already rallied before the earnings release. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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