Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Trading Down 9.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $391.83 and last traded at $393.5240. 205,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,063,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.20.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price target on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.33.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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