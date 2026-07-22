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Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $405.71 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $408.62 and its 200 day moving average is $424.19. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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Analyst Recommendations for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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