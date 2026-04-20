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M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
M.P. Evans Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • 52‑week high: M.P. Evans shares hit a new 52‑week high of GBX 1,660 (previous close GBX 1,630) and the stock has a consensus "Buy" rating with a GBX 1,750 target (Canaccord reaffirmed GBX 1,750).
  • Valuation and technicals: The company has a market cap of £866.07m, a P/E of 7.84 and low beta (0.26), with the share price trading above its 50‑day (GBX 1,500.38) and 200‑day (GBX 1,353.94) moving averages.
  • Insider activity: Insider Tanya Ashton bought 669 shares at GBX 1,493 while Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares at GBX 1,239, and corporate insiders collectively own 8.70% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,660 and last traded at GBX 1,660, with a volume of 15354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £866.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,500.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,353.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Tanya Ashton purchased 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.17. Also, insider Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,239, for a total value of £104,695.50. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M.P. Evans Group

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra. Headquartered in the UK, the Group's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”). The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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