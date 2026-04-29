M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 and last traded at GBX 1,776, with a volume of 24421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,760.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

View Our Latest Research Report on M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of £931.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tanya Ashton acquired 669 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.17. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra. Headquartered in the UK, the Group's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”). The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

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