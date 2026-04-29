Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
M.P. Evans Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 and last traded at GBX 1,776, with a volume of 24421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,760.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

View Our Latest Research Report on M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of £931.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tanya Ashton acquired 669 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.17. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra. Headquartered in the UK, the Group's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”). The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in M.P. Evans Group Right Now?

Before you consider M.P. Evans Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M.P. Evans Group wasn't on the list.

While M.P. Evans Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines