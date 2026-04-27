MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $452.5850 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $508.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSA opened at $169.73 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05.

MSA Safety Incorporporated announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.48, for a total value of $223,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $658,054.32. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter worth $158,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 764,663 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 728,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 626,153 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. National Bank Financial set a $235.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $186.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.14.

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About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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