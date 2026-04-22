MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $720.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE MSCI traded up $10.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.55. 899,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,624. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.64. MSCI has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $18,650,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $5,311,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS of $4.55 and revenue of $850.8M with double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by recurring index and analytics sales. This beats expectations and is the primary driver of the stock rise. MSCI Q1 earnings top consensus

Q1 results beat consensus — EPS of $4.55 and revenue of $850.8M with double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by recurring index and analytics sales. This beats expectations and is the primary driver of the stock rise. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns strengthened — company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 and continues buybacks, supporting shareholder yield and signaling confidence in cash flow. MSCI Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

Capital returns strengthened — company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 and continues buybacks, supporting shareholder yield and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst actions lifted sentiment — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $727 (overweight), Wells Fargo raised its PT to $650, and RBC reaffirmed an outperform with a $655 target — collectively signaling upside from current levels. Analyst price target updates (Benzinga)

Analyst actions lifted sentiment — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $727 (overweight), Wells Fargo raised its PT to $650, and RBC reaffirmed an outperform with a $655 target — collectively signaling upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed investor materials and transcripts available — slides and the earnings-call transcript give visibility into retention, product trends and FY guidance cadence but contain no dramatic guidance reset. Useful for modeling recurring revenue. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed investor materials and transcripts available — slides and the earnings-call transcript give visibility into retention, product trends and FY guidance cadence but contain no dramatic guidance reset. Useful for modeling recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: External review finds MSCI’s risk profile unchanged from its 2025 10-K — keeps focus on existing disclosures; watch for any follow-up but no immediate new risk items. External review finds risk profile unchanged

External review finds MSCI’s risk profile unchanged from its 2025 10-K — keeps focus on existing disclosures; watch for any follow-up but no immediate new risk items. Negative Sentiment: Controversy over Indonesia index review — MSCI extended its review and kept restrictions on Indonesian stocks, a move that has drawn local market frustration and created political/PR noise; potential reputational/regulatory sensitivity is a risk to monitor. MSCI extends review of Indonesian stock market reforms

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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