MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Up 6.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $604.08 and last traded at $601.4860. Approximately 217,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 599,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.95.

The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MSCI's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is 52.26%.

MSCI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat: MSCI reported $4.55 EPS, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year EPS growth; revenue was up ~14% y/y with strength in the index business — a core recurring revenue driver. Read More.

Q1 earnings beat: MSCI reported $4.55 EPS, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year EPS growth; revenue was up ~14% y/y with strength in the index business — a core recurring revenue driver. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company release and analyst snapshots highlight margin strength and resilient subscription/index fees, which support the stock’s premium valuation and multi‑year EPS growth expectations. Read More.

Company release and analyst snapshots highlight margin strength and resilient subscription/index fees, which support the stock’s premium valuation and multi‑year EPS growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Data-provider note: some outlets (e.g., Quiver Quant) show small differences vs. certain estimates (slight revenue miss versus one specific estimate), and institutional positioning shows mixed moves — useful context but not company fundamentals. Read More.

Data-provider note: some outlets (e.g., Quiver Quant) show small differences vs. certain estimates (slight revenue miss versus one specific estimate), and institutional positioning shows mixed moves — useful context but not company fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst picture remains varied: price targets range widely (several high targets above $650 and some lower), so near‑term sentiment will track guidance, margin cadence and subscription trends. Read More.

Analyst picture remains varied: price targets range widely (several high targets above $650 and some lower), so near‑term sentiment will track guidance, margin cadence and subscription trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Indonesia review/market‑inclusion uncertainty: MSCI delayed and extended its review of Indonesian market reforms and is keeping a freeze on index changes for now — the move spooked investors in the region and drew public pushback from IDX. That creates short‑term index‑flow uncertainty and political sensitivity around potential future inclusions/exclusions. Read More.

Indonesia review/market‑inclusion uncertainty: MSCI delayed and extended its review of Indonesian market reforms and is keeping a freeze on index changes for now — the move spooked investors in the region and drew public pushback from IDX. That creates short‑term index‑flow uncertainty and political sensitivity around potential future inclusions/exclusions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Local market reaction: Indonesia’s exchange and market participants publicly responded to MSCI’s freeze/delay, which increases the reputational and regulatory scrutiny on MSCI’s index decisions and could amplify near‑term volatility in affected EM index flows. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $618.00 to $545.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $665.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,231,900.65. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.39.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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