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MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
MTN Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intraday activity: Shares traded about 11,744 mid‑day at $11.27 (prior close $11.45), with reported volume down 23% from the previous session's 15,159 shares despite being described as unusually strong.
  • Analyst action and consensus: UBS initiated coverage with a "buy" rating; the analyst mix (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Sell) results in a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy."
  • Technicals and company snapshot: MTN's 50‑day moving average is $11.83 and its 200‑day is $10.37; the company is a Johannesburg‑based telecom serving mobile, broadband and enterprise customers across Africa and the Middle East.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session's volume of 15,159 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTNOY

MTN Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group OTCMKTS: MTNOY is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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